Many Tears Animal Rescue has issued an appeal for food donations due to a large arrival of dogs into its care.

They require quite a few products with a fair variety of dry and wet food, which can be found on their Amazon Wishlist.

In a Facebook post, the Many Tears group wrote: "These last few weeks we have welcomed lots of wonderful new arrivals to the rescue. They are all settling in well and are now ready to find their forever homes.

"As a result of all of these new arrivals, our food cupboards are now starting to look a little bare! If you would like to help support us by donating anything from our Amazon Wishlist, we would be so grateful.

"Sometimes it is cheaper to pick up items locally which is wonderful if you can drop them to us and most supermarkets deliver to the rescue at SA14 7HB which can help stretch your donation a little further too!

"Sending a donation directly benefits the dogs in our care and helps make their stay with us the best we can offer them. Thank you for your support!"

If you can help pay for some of the items on the group's Amazon Wishlist, go to the link here and buy an item for them.