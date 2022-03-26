A Pembrokeshire schoolgirl is encouraging young people to register to vote in the upcoming May local government elections.
The call has come from Haverfordwest High School pupil Anna Long, 18, a member of the Pembrokeshire Youth Assembly, who is passionate about advocating for voting amongst young people in Wales.
Anna said:
“There is a perception that it is only older people that are interested in the democratic process but I know that people my age want to help make a difference so that our generation are also represented.
"I would like to encourage anyone to get involved in helping make their local communities better places to live.
"Register to vote and use your vote – make a difference!”
A national campaign to encourage 16-17 year-olds and qualifying foreign nationals to register to vote in the elections is underway to ensure that all eligible voters embrace the opportunity to have their say and to make a difference, on both a local and national level.
For 16-17 year olds, this will be their first ever opportunity to vote in local elections following the Welsh Government lowering the voting age, but they must register before the deadline – midnight on the 14 April at gov.uk/register-to-vote.
You cannot vote if you have not registered by this date.
A nationwide advertising campaign to encourage voter registration is already being rolled out by Welsh Government, with Anna urging young people to have their say under the #BecauseICan campaign banner.
Schools and libraries across the country are getting involved by setting up bespoke registration points with staff on hand to guide anyone through the simple registration process.
