Po;lice arrested a man at Fishguard Port yesterday, Friday March 25.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made the arrest after checks on the manshowed him to be wanted on warrant, for failing to appear at court in Liverpool.
Officers said today, Saturday March 26: "He was kept in custody overnight and has been conveyed to court this morning."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.