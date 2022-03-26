Travelodge has ranked the top ten UK landmarks you should visit this Spring.

The hotel chain has been gearing up for the Easter break by slashing the prices of its rooms and rounding up the best spots you can visit on your Spring staycation.

"When we think of places we'd love to visit in our lifetime, our mind often wanders to faraway places across the globe. It's easy to forget that we have an abundance of incredible landmarks right here in the UK," Travelodge said.

The company added: "We have handpicked a selection that we think should be on your list to visit this spring, from castles to cathedrals and everything in between!"

York Minster. Credit: PA

Top 10 UK landmarks

Here are the top ten UK landmarks that should be on your to-visit list this Spring, according to Travelodge.

Edinburgh Castle St Austell Alnwick Castle Liverpool Albert Docks Bath Abbey York Minster Tower Bridge Blackpool Tower Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Cardiff Castle

Blackpool Tower. Credit: PA

Travelodge Easter Deal with rooms for £32

It is now easier than ever to plan your ultimate Easter staycation without blowing the budget.

The hotel chain has slashed the price of 160,000 rooms across its 582 locations.

You can access the £32 room deal now on stays between Friday, April 8 and Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The offer is subject to some terms and conditions including that all rates are subject to availability at the time of booking.

It may also not be available at every hotel, every night.

If you're booking a stay for a family of four (two adults and two children) a £32 room works out at just £8 per person.

A night away is already working out cheaper than a trip to your local cinema and could open doors to a spot you've not explored together before.

