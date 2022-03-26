Cath Kidston has announced that it will be launching a new Matilda collection featuring designs relating to the Roald Dahl book.
The retailer is known for its collaborations and has previously teamed up with Disney and Warner Bros.
Announcing the upcoming range, Cath Kidston said: "In a season where we anchor our storytelling in the importance of arts, Roald Dahl’s Matilda inspired our print team through her story of self belief and bravery.
"Join us for a celebration of one of the best-loved characters in literature. Matilda is at the heart of this special series of pieces and prints - one we can’t wait to share with our community and coming soon."
A date for the release of the range has not yet been specified by Cath Kidston but you can shop their other collections here.
Previous Cath Kidston collections
Cath Kidston has previously teamed up with Disney with popular characters Mickey Mouse, Minney Mouse and Goofy all appearing as well as popular films including the Jungle Book.
The retailer also launched a Harry Potter collection featuring various bags, cushions, and clothes with designs of the different Hogwarts houses and much more.
