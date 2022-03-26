Following Narberth Jazz’s most recent event at The Plas Hotel on Thursday evening, a raffle and collection has held for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal organised by the Disasters Emergency Committee.
A sum of £200 was raised which, when Gift Aid was added, resulted in a donation of £250. Narberth Jazz would like to thank all involved.
The audience was treated to an evening of the music of the great saxophonist and composer John Coltrane, played by the Coltrane Dedication Quintet.
This band is a collective organised by drummer Ian Poole and includes some of the top modern musicians working in Wales.
They love and play the music written and played by Coltrane after he left Miles Davis and towards his deeply spiritual later work in the mid to late 1960s.
Their performance included parts of The Love Supreme suite, Giant Steps and Ole, all executed in suitably moving and serious commitment to the originals.
Lyndon Owen and Caracticus Downes fronted a killer rhythm section, while the extraordinary Dave Jones in the piano chair channelled McCoy Tyner to perfection.
Substitute drummer Ryan Thrutt stood in for Elvin Jones with youthful enthusiasm and no hint that he met the band for the first time 10 minutes before going on stage.
For more information, see narberthjazz.wales
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.