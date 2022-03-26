Nicky Hayen's reign remains unblemished as Haverfordwest draw 0-0 with Nomads

Haverfordwest AFC draw 0-0 with Connah's Quay Nomads FC in Cymru Premier
- -Haverfordwest AFC vs Connah's Quay Nomads FC in Cymru Premiership
- -Goalless first half with best chance falling to Sisay
- -Nomads boss Craig Harrison yellow carded
- -Bluebirds looking for five wins on the bounce
- -Sisay, Fawcett and Williams all start
- -Jordan Davies ineligible to play against parent club
