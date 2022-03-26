Western Telegraph
LIVE: Haverfordwest AFC push for five wins on the spin as they play Connah's Quay

LIVE: Haverfordwest AFC vs Connah's Quay Nomads FC in Cymru Premier

By Harry Jamshidian

  • -Haverfordwest AFC vs Connah's Quay Nomads FC in Cymru Premiership
  • -Goalless first half with best chance falling to Sisay
  • -Nomads boss Craig Harrison yellow carded
  • -Bluebirds looking for five wins on the bounce
  • -Sisay, Fawcett and Williams all start
  • -Jordan Davies ineligible to play against parent club