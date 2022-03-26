Police recorded a driver's speed at double the legal limit of 60mph on Dredgman Hill between Haverfordwest and Johnston last night, Friday March 25.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit posted a photograph of a speed recording device showing 120mph.
Officers said on Twitter:
"Speed checks conducted in the Haverfordwest area late last night.
"Two drivers were reported for driving at an excess speed, whilst travelling up Dredgemans Hill.
"One of whom was travelling at double the legal speed limit."
