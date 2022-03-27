An amazing £2,550 was raised in support of the Ukraine on just one night at a popular Pembrokeshire pub.

The evening, featuring local band Shanty Le Hara, took place last Thursday, March 24 at 'The Quay' - the Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay.

The British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Appeal was chosen to benefit by event organisers, Yvette and Russell Weblin-Grimsley, who felt they just had to do something to raise some funds for the poor souls of Ukraine.

Their friends, Shanty Le Hara were approached and kindly agreed to play for the evening.

Steve and Teresa Adams, landlord and landlady of The Quay, agreed to provide the venue and plans were underway.

There was a huge turnout with donations on the night dropped into old- fashioned sweet jars on the bar with crocheted covers on them in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

For those that could not make it on the actual evening, generous donations were given beforehand.

Three beautiful professionally-made Welsh quilts were given as raffle prizes by Yvette's neighbour and friend, Joan Scourfield.

Yvette said:

"So many people turned up on the actual evening it was heartwarming. "Shanty Le Hara did us all proud and the atmosphere was amazing. It was a Thursday night outside and most definitely a Saturday night knees-up inside!"

A total of £400 was made on the raffle and £2,150 in donations. A further £160 in donations has since been pledged, bringing the total raised to £2,710.

Yvette added: "We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that gave and supported this very worthy cause as well, of course, thanking Shanty Le Hara and Steve and Teresa - and their barstaff who worked tirelessly - for making this possible.

"We all realised the seriousness of the situation that we were raising money for, but with so many negative things in all our lives recently with the pandemic etc., it was just so lovely to come together as a community to savour how lucky we are and to help others less fortunate than ourselves at the same time."