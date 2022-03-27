Police have now left the scene of an incident in Saundersfoot which involved a road closure.
Several police cars and vans were at the Pentlepoir end of Valley Road, just below the turning to Vineyard Vale, for several hours since before 10.30am this morning.
The road is one of the access roads to Saundersfoot and drivers were being advised to take alternative routes.
It has now been re-opened.
Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for further information.
