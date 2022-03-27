HAVERFORDWEST were frustrated by Connah’s Quay Nomads, drawing 0-0 at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium in the JD Cymru Premier on Saturday, March 26.

In a later than scheduled kick-off of 3pm the Bluebirds had the best chance of the game when Touray-Sisay’s tap-in was somehow kept out by Oliver Byrne, however it is not all bad. Haverfordwest still remain unbeaten since Nicky Hayen took over, the Belgium picking up an impressive four wins and a draw since taking charge against Cefn Druids at the end of February.

The surprise defeat of Cardiff Met by the Druids – the Druids first win of the season in an impressive 2-0 victory - sees Haverfordwest leapfrog Cardiff to top of Group B, both sides with 32 points having played 26 games.

After the game Hayen told Sgorio that despite the result there is a lot to be pleased about.

“We did not create enough chances we know this but if you see the run we have been on you cannot be more pleased,” said Hayen.

“We have to keep the patience all the time and play under the pressure but these are things I am sure we will develop on.”

Hayen admitted Haverfordwest didn’t show their best football on the day but was encouraged by the spirit of the team.

“I am pleased with how we stood physically in the game because they have a lot of physicality. Yes we did not play our best football but then we have to rely on the pace and this is what we did.

“I am happy with a point. I think a draw is correct.”

5️⃣ clean sheets in our last 6️⃣ matches ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/Op03K3Zaay — Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) March 26, 2022

Last week’s hat-trick hero Touray-Sisay led the line again for the Bluebirds and began the game in the mood with some deft touches to link up with supporting strikers Ben Fawcett and Danny Williams.

Jordan Davies was ineligible due to being unable to play against his parent club and the missing Davies showed with the front three struggling to carve open Nomads, who dominated territory for large spells of the game.

The first real chance to set Sisay away saw the ball fall to Williams after good pressure up top by the Spaniard, but instead of playing his teammate in Williams chose a speculative effort from the halfway line which he got all wrong.

It was 34 minutes in when the chance of the match fell to Sisay.

Jazz Richards was released down the right wing and smashed a low ball into the six yard area which Sisay connected with but somehow shot it straight at Nomad's keeper Oliver Byrne who had no idea about the shot.

Things got heated between the two managers just before half time when Nicky Hayen waved the imaginary yellow card for Nomads captain George Horan who made a late challenge on Williams. Horan did get the yellow but so did Nomads boss Craig Harrison who was disgusted with Hayen’s gesture.

Second half played much like the first with Haverfordwest looking like the away side wanting to counter.

Nomads had chances of their own, a number falling to the out-of-sorts Paulo Mendes and Byron Harrison, but with all the attacking talent on the pitch neither side could break the deadlock.

Haverfordwest next play away to Cardiff Met on April 1.