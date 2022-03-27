On a crisp, sunny morning in the capital city, the Cardiff Half Marathon made a triumphant return to the streets for the first time since before the pandemic, with runners keen to blow the cobwebs off.
Welshwoman Natasha Cockram stormed to gold, clocking up an impressive personal best in doing so. Leading up to the race, she had targeted a win and she got it in 1:10:47. Cockram beat her previous record by around two minutes.
Today was her first race of 2022 and was all part of her training for the Commonwealth Games this summer in Birmingham.
The full team has not yet been selected by Team Wales but she has already achieved the A standard.
Fellow Welsh runner Bronwen Owen finished in second place in a time of 1:14:04, while Elle Twentyman finished third.
In the men's race, Kadar Omar has won in a time of 1:02:46. Like Cockram, he also beat his personal best time. Behind him were the Mahamed brothers in second and third place.
Sam Kolek, from Poland, won the men's wheelchair race in 56:08.
He had finished second in the event four years ago.
Mel Nicholls won the women's wheelchair race in a time of 1:06:36.
This had been the third time the Cardiff Half Marathon was postponed due to the pandemic.
The last time competitors pounded the streets was in October 2019.
903 days since the last @cardiffuni Cardiff Half, we are go!— Cardiff Half Marathon (@CardiffHalf) March 27, 2022
903 diwrnod ers Hanner Marathon Caerdydd Prifysgol Caerdydd, co’ ni off!
🙌🙌🙌 #RunTheDiff pic.twitter.com/VlX769zPvT
The event had extra significance for Inna Gordiienko, a Ukrainian refugee who fled her country as the war broke out.
She is raising money for aid efforts.
Here are the best photos from the rest of the event -
