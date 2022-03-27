Police have charged a man with drink-driving, following a stop check in Johnston early this morning, Sunday March 27.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stated: "The male, who provided a lowest station reading of two and a half times the legal limit, has been bailed to attend court next month."
