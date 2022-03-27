It's been almost three years since the Glastonbury Festival last took place but the long wait is almost over.

The world's largest greenfield festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 thanks to a global pandemic but from June 22 to 26, Worthy Farm will once again be full of revellers and this is your last chance to be one of them.

The Glastonbury Festival ticket resale is your last chance to get into the event and tickets go on sale at 9am on Sunday (March 27).

This year's Pyramid Stage headliners have been confirmed as Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday afternoon legend slot.

We've just announced the 90 acts on the longlist of our 2022 Emerging Talent Competition! Hear them -> https://t.co/vzLChzPR5E #ETC2022 pic.twitter.com/ATz6zhmUP7 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2022

Glastonbury ticket resale

Tickets sold out in record time in 2020 and most people have held them over for this year’s event but there is still one last glimmer of hope for anyone yet to secure entry to the festival.

It takes place from 9am on Sunday (March 27) with car park tickets also available to purchase.

Register for Glastonbury tickets

If you are going to try your luck in the resale, everyone you are booking a ticket for must be registered.

If you are already registered, you can use your existing registration number.

For anyone not registered, unfortunately registration is now closed and will not reopen until after the resale.

Glastonbury glamping resale

Any Campervan, Tipi, Sticklinch and Worthy View cancellations will go back on sale after the general admission resale at 11am.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost

Glastonbury festival tickets cost £280 + £5 booking fee per person.

Secure delivery of general admission tickets is charged at £9.30 postage per order.

UK tickets can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards. International Tickets can only be bought by Visa or Mastercard credit cards.

All tickets for the festival are individually personalised to the named ticket holder and are strictly non-transferable.

Tickets will be on sale via See Tickets. Only See Tickets is authorised to sell tickets for Glastonbury Festival, no other site or agency will be allocated tickets.