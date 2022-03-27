Crymych RFC produced a superb performance to beat high-flying Hendy 13-10 at Parc Lloyd Thomas to move up to third place in the Division One West table.
It allowed Newcastle Emlyn to climb to the top with a 30-26 win at Llanelli Wanderers, with their sixth win from as many league matches so far this season.
Crymych were made to battle all the way by visiting Hendy, who went over for a first half try from full back Josh Davies, converted by outside half Rhydian Morris.
The Preseli men fought back and levelled the scores when centre Tomos Phillips went over for a try, and full back Adam Phillips slotted over the conversion.
Phillips also slotted a penalty, but Morris levelled matters, before full back Phillips sealed Crymych's sixth league win of the season late on with a crucial drop goal.
Results: 26 March: Aberystwyth 27 Pembroke 14; Crymych 13 Yr Hendy 10; Gorseinon 38 Penclawdd 7; Gowerton P Whitland P; Llanelli Wanderers 26 Newcastle Emlyn 30.
Fixtures: 2 April: Division One West: Crymych v Gowerton; Llanelli Wanderers v Aberystwyth; Whitland v Llangennech. WRU Plate Semi-Final: Penallta v Newcastle Emlyn (at Neath).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.