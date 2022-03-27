Haverfordwest maintained their 100 per cent league record and continued their charge towards the Division Three West A title with a 32-13 bonus-point win over Cardigan.
Llyr Jones slotted a penalty for the Teifisiders, but the home side took control with tries from scrum half Lee Summons and skipper Matty Phillips, both of which were unconverted.
The visitors showed plenty of character, and No 10 Jones landed three more points, but Haverfordwest hit back when Craig Barnett grabbed a third try to put them in 15-6 ahead.
Just before half-time, however, captain and No 8 Tom Taylor went over following a good line-out drive, and Jones converted to reduce the deficit to just two points at the interval.
The hosts took control in the second half as winger Johnny White scored an interception try, which he converted, and player-coach Matthew John added a fifth, converted by Barnett.
Replacement Archie Thomas slotted a 45-metre penalty and to add to Cardigan's misery, they finished the match with 14 men after centre Aaron Tomkinson was shown yellow and red cards.
Results: 26 March: Division Three West A: Haverfordwest 32 Cardigan 13; Lampeter 33 Pembroke Dock Harlequins 5.
Fixtures: 2 April: Division Three West A: Aberaeron v Pembroke Dock Quins; Haverfordwest v Llangwm; St Clears v Laugharne; Tregaron v St Davids.
