FACE coverings will no longer be required by law in Wales in retail settings and on public transport from today, Monday, March 28.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that Wales is "firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us”.

The requirement to self-isolate after a positive coronavirus test has also now moved into guidance.

And a £500 self-isolation payment to support people will continue to be available until June.

Two key legal protections will remain in place, however, as coronavirus cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by the BA.2 sub-type of the omicron variant.

Face coverings will remain a legal requirement in health and social care settings.

And coronavirus risk assessments must continue to be carried out by businesses, with reasonable measures put in place in light of those assessments.

“We have seen an unwelcome rise in coronavirus cases across Wales, mirroring the position in most of the UK," said Mr Drakeford.

“We have carefully considered the very latest scientific and medical evidence, and we need to keep some legal protections in place for a little while longer, to help keep Wales safe.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken a gradual and cautious approach as we have relaxed protections.

“We are firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us and learning to live with coronavirus safely.”

The next three-weekly review of coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 14 April, when the remaining legal measures will be reviewed.

Earlier this month, the first minister had said he hoped the nation's remaining rules could be scrapped at the end of March, given the improving situation.

But a recent rise in infection rates has caused a few bumps in the road out of the pandemic.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon decided to keep mask rules in place there for another month, despite ending the rest of the nation's Covid rules on Monday.

It means people in Scotland must continue to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops throughout April.

England, however, has operated without any coronavirus rules for nearly oa month, after Boris Johnson introduced his Living With Covid plan at the end of February.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said his party was "surprised and a little bit concerned" by the Welsh government's changes to Covid regulations.

He told BBC Radio Wales: "We shouldn't interpret this as as moving away from the position where we still have to be conscious of the possibility that it could be further waves which could cause further problems that could be more more severe.

"Unless we have the surveillance in there, at least, then we're not going to be able to track those and be able to respond quickly enough."

Welsh Conservatives welcomed the end to self-isolation and masks in shops and on public transport, but accused Labour of being "anti-business".

Tory health spokesman Russell George said: "At a time when the government should be doing all it can to boost jobs and productivity, is it right that businesses should continue to have fill out paperwork with little value?

"We need to trust businesses to do what is right to keep their staff and customers safe."