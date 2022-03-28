One Pembrokeshire school is partially closed today (Monday, March 28) due to staff shortages, as the Covid-19 rules in Wales relaxes.

Haverfordwest High VC School is partially closed today, but Spittal Church in Wales VC School has gone back to a ‘fully open status.’

Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Apologies, but due to staff illness and no supply available, we have to close to Year 7 today.”

The high school was partially closed last week, with the school closed to Year Nine learners between Monday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 25.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles has said the Welsh government was "continuing to fund the programme that provides additional staff in schools in Wales for this financial year and beyond".

"We're working with local authorities and the supply agencies on some of the pressures," he added.

He also announced that a scheme which has been in place since September, funding 400 newly-qualified teachers to work in schools, will be extended into the summer rather than finishing at the end of this term as had been planned.

Some teaching unions, however, have said that disruption caused by Covid in schools has been as bad as it has been at any point over the pandemic.

Neil Butler of the NASUWT union said: "We're certainly not out of the woods yet.

"We've got a widespread problem with Covid in schools because of this absenteeism, so now is not the time to ease off on the main mitigations that we need to maintain in schools such as testing and face coverings."

The UCAC union's deputy general secretary Rebecca Williams told the BBC's Politics Wales programme: "It's still very chaotic and stressful, despite everybody's best attempts and all the precautions that are being taken.

"I think it would be very misleading, if anyone were to get the impression that things are normal in schools."