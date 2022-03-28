A medical emergency on Pendine beach led to a maritime emergency services response early yesterday evening, Sunday March 27.
Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was requested to launch shortly after 6pm and the volunteer crew made best speed to the scene, along with coastguard teams and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from St Athan.
As the lifeboat was approaching Pendine, the coastguard helicopter was also arriving and landed on the beach next to the casualty.
After a few minutes treatment, the casualty was loaded into the helicopter and flown to hospital in Swansea.
The lifeboat was then stood down to return to station arriving at 7.35pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.