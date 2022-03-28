Top played bottom in the Pembrokeshire League this weekend, as Goodwick United faced off against Narberth, with the league leaders handing the visitors their second 17-0 hammering in a week.

Jordan Griffiths was the star man, grabbing seven goals, while Rhys Dalling fired four. Kieran O’Brien and Daniel James both scored braces, while Luke Hayward and Jordan Thomas both got one each.

Champions Hakin United were also in top form, scoring six without reply at home to Pennar Robins.

Justin Hardning scored a brace, while teammates Shane Walsh, Ryan Wilson, Ashley Bevan and Leon Luby all got their names on the scoresheet.

Clarbeston Road’s Richard Bevan netted twice in his side’s 4-0 away win at Neyland to keep them in third place. Jake Booth and Jason Griffiths also scored.

A derby game between Monkton Swifts and Hundleton ended in a draw, after Luke Phillips’ second-half opener was levelled out by Cameron Brunton. The draw keeps Monkton in seventh and Hundleton one place below.

The last game saw in-form St Ishmaels victorious away at Merlins Bridge, thanks to Edward Richards goal on the hour mark. The win helps Tish climb to ninth.

In division two, Kilgetty remained top of the table after a 1-0 home win over Herbrandston, courtesy of Lloyd Hughes’ free kick.

Gareth Fawcett, however, was the star man in division two, scoring four goals in Hakin United Reserves’ 4-0 away win at Johnston, which keeps them in second place.

The win keeps them two points ahead of town rivals Milford United, who also won 4-0 at the weekend, at home to Merlins Bridge II.

Owen Wilson, Liam Parks, Ben Lewis and Liam Parr all got onto the scoresheet in the victory.

Broad Haven won 3-1 against Pennar Robins II as Lewys Boswell, Thomas Pratt and Ian Harvey all netted for the home side, while Bobby Jones grabbed a consolation for his side.

Basement club Solva lose 1-0 at home to St Clears, who remain fourth, with a chance to leapfrog Milford United and Hakin United II via their games in hand.