April half-term is now on the horizon, so the questions of what to do to fill the time might start to crop up.

If you need a few more ideas then Groupon might be able to help with a number of discounts and offers on various experiences.

They are all suitable for family groups so they should be enough to keep people from various age groups entertained.

A selection of what is available from Groupon can be found below.

April half-term experiences available through Groupon

Upside Down House

Up to six visitors can walk into an upside-down house and create surreal photos with an inverted perspective at five locations in the UK.

Groupon can give you a small discount on entry, with up to 14% off at the Bristol and Lakeside locations, 33% off at Brighton and 40% off at Westfield London and Milton Keynes.

Treasuredays

With up to 31 different locations to choose from, Groupon are offering 50% off a family treasure hunt.

This brings it down from the usual price of £18 to £9, so quite a bargain.

Additionally, there is a 51% discount for a harder 'Cryptic' treasure hunt at a choice of locations, which has been reduced from £35 to £17.

Nationwide Paintball

If you wanted another active thing to do then going paintballing might be a good choice.

Groupon is offering discounts for groups at 32 different locations, with the price depending on the number of people going.

For a day's worth of paintball, a group of five is £6, a group of 10 is £10, a group of 15 is £15 and a group of 20 is £19.90.

Gulliver's Theme Parks

Discounts are being offered at a few select Gulliver's Theme Park locations through Groupon.

You can get 30% entry at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes, Gulliver's World in Warrington and Gulliver's Kingdom in Matlock, Bath.

