Dragon LNG has continued to support the Waterston and surrounding communities, and wished to thank the people of the area after the demolition project of the Cogen Plant.

The demolition in 2021 took more than 24,375 manhours to complete with support from the Waterston Community Liaison Committee, Dragon staff, contractors, stakeholders, as well as the Waterston, Blackbridge and Llanstadwell communities.

The project was safely completed on January 14, 2021, after the stack fell on October 1, 2020.

Dragon LNG Cogen Project manager, Richie Hull, said: “Demolition projects are inherently unsafe and risky, so to do what was achieved with zero injuries, not even a cut finger, was remarkable and true testament to the hard work and commitment of the team.”

Dragon LNG was keen to commemorate the event and thank Waterston for its community support.

Working with Llanstadwell Community Council, and following delays due to the pandemic, Dragon has donated several items to the communities to help with recycling and safety.

The organisation donated three sustainable recycled plastic picnic benches to Waterston Play Park, as well as two new vehicle activated solar speed signs for Waterston village, which are welcoming vehicles to the village providing reminders of their speed.

Llanstadwell Community Council clerk said: “The Community Council and the community of Waterston are very supportive of Dragon LNG and were particularly so during the Cogen Plant demolition, which was a huge project, satisfactorily completed.

“The donation of the three picnic tables by Dragon LNG for the play area at Waterston are very much appreciated by both locals and nearby residents who come to use the park and we, as a council have been very aware of speeding vehicles coming through Waterston and greatly appreciate Dragon's generous donation of two vehicle activated speed signs which are very effective in slowing down the traffic through the village.”

Dragon LNG, Llanstadwell Community Council, Waterston Community Liaison Committee and Waterston residents recently enjoyed a bit of Pembrokeshire sunshine in Waterston Play Park, and took the opportunity to check out one of the speed signs.