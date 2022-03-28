Only the second Greggs drive-thru in Wales has opened at the gateway to Pembrokeshire.

The bakery giant's latest store officially welcomed its first customers on Monday March 28.

It is located at Tenby Road, St Clears, close to the new McDonald's which opened in January.

Twenty new jobs have been created by the new drive-thru, which is one of around 15 in the whole of the UK. The first one in Wales opened in Newport, Gwent in January.

The St Clears drive-thru will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular sausage roll, steak bake and vegan alternatives.

Freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on the go.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs’ 'velvety smooth' flat white and warming peppermint tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100 per cent Fairtrade.

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app.

The St Clears shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable seating. The shop is open from 6am – 7pm, daily.

Shop manager Craig Lewis said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new drive-thru in St Clears has brought 20 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Any further jobs created at the St Clears, Tenby Road drive-thru will be posted on greggsfamily.co.uk/.