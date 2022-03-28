A Pembrokeshire man, responsible for setting up the biggest singing project in the world, has been recognised with a prestigious award.

David Lewis from Solva won the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Music and Drama Education Awards.

He is the founder of Young Voices (YV), which has given more than 2.5 million children the chance to join in big stadium music concerts over its 25-year history.

Pre-Covid, Young Voices sold out mass venues, including London’s O2 arena, with thousands of primary school children joined on stage by some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Gary Barlow and Miss Dynamite.

Host Myleene Klass and Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the incorporated society of musicians, presented the award to David’s son, Ben, at a sparkling award ceremony at London’s Marriott Hotel last week.

“The judges felt he was deserving of this award thanks to the legacy and the longevity of his work,” said Deborah Annetts.

“His work has an international reach, with over 2.5million children participating worldwide. A worthy recipient, this person has got that something about them that wins people's heart and minds.”

On receiving the award for David added: “When I founded Young Voices I could never have imagined that over 2.5 million children would have taken part worldwide with concerts in the UK as well as the US, Germany, South Africa and Trinidad.

“The idea originally was a simple reaction to schools who were asking for a more exciting and engaging performance opportunity.

“By putting the child first and giving them an experience on a scale they could never imagine, the impact was immediate and immense.

“My most treasured moments are bumping into people years after they’ve performed in one of our shows to hear the impact it had on their lives and the fond memories they have of the experience.

“I hope that YV continues putting a love of music in children’s hearts, wherever that might take them.

“I’d like to thank the entire YV family that have contributed over the years and a special mention has to go to the music teachers, without whom we simply wouldn’t exist.

This award means a lot to me, so thank you.”