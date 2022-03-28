MILFORD Haven came out on top to keep alive the battle for midtable supremacy with a 12-10 victory over Carmarthen Athletic in the Admiral National League 2 West.
The Athletic sit just ahead of Milford Haven in seventh and have ten points more, but the Mariners have a game in hand.
Milford Haven raced to a 12-3 lead at the Observatory Field through tries by James Lewis and James Williams, who added a conversion.
Carmarthen came back though after a Tom Gravel penalty with a try from Logan Davey and conversion by Gravel.
Division Two West results: Kidwelly 61, Pontyberem 7; Milford Haven 12 Carmarthen Athletic 10; Nantgaredig 16 Burry Port 22; Pontarddulais 24 Loughor 19; Tycroes 25 Mumbles 23
