Nominations are open for Milford Haven’s Citizens' Awards and Youth Citizens' Awards for 2022, which recognises people in the town who make the area such a special place to live and work.
The nominations are open to individuals and groups in the Milford Haven area, both adult and youth, who work tirelessly and selflessly in order to better the community.
Nomination forms can be downloaded from the town council’s website, or can be sent via getting in contact with the town council by emailing admin@milfordhaventowncouncil.co.uk or visiting its social media.
The deadline for nominations is midday on Friday, April 22, 2022.
