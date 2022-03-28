Ysgol Y Preseli's equestrian team has leapt to success at the British Showjumping Just for Schools Winter Championships in Chepstow.
The standard was high with teams from across the UK, and the girls rose to the occasion, taking home a team third placing in the 60cm final, a third and a fifth in the 70cm final and a fourth in the 80cm final.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to our sponsors Puffin Produce; H Brown Fencing Contractor; Calon Wen; Tim Phillips Agricultural Welder and Fabricator and Horse Park Livery; school hire and XC,” said a school spokesperson. “We hope that they did you proud.”
The girls are now preparing for the National Championships at Stoneleigh in August.
If anyone currently studying at Ysgol Y Preseli is interested in joining the team, they can pass their details to the headteacher and they will be given a very warm welcome to this growing team.
