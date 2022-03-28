There have been 255 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.
PHW figures for today (Monday, March 28) state there were 118 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 115 in Pembrokeshire and 22 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 84,638 – 46,817 in Carmarthenshire, 25,419 in Pembrokeshire and 12,402 in Ceredigion.
Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on March 20, there were 19,189 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 4,367 were positive.
There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area. The total now stands at 725 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,206 new cases of coronavirus and 27 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales, bringing the national total to 854,130 cases and 7,122 deaths.
There have been 9,441 PCR tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,528,051 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,398,676 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,925,251 people and 73,205 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
