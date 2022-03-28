Police arrested a man following an incident in Pembrokeshire at the weekend which led to a road closure for more then 12 hours.
As the Western Telegraph reported yesterday, several police cars and vans were seen at Valley Road, Saundersfoot throughout the morning and the early afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to an alleged assault outside Sunnyvale Caravan Park in Valley Road, Saundersfoot, at around 11.30pm on Saturday, March 26.
“Due to concerns over the extent of the injuries to a male victim, a section of the road was closed to preserve the scene.
“However, once it was established the injuries were not serious, the section of road was reopened.
“A 24-year-old man from the Rhondda Cynon Taf area was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and has since been released under investigation.”
