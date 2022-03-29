VILLAGERS at Hermon near Crymych have been left shocked after many of the flags raised to show solidarity with Ukraine were torn down over the weekend.
The fund-raising efforts of locals began last week as 70 flags were purchased to allow people to buy the flags individually and make a donation for humanitarian aid supplied to the people of Ukraine.
Cris Tomos, fund-raising co-ordinator, said: "I was truly shocked that someone would hold such strong feelings about our efforts to donate money for medical and humanitarian supplies to people living through the horrors of war in Ukraine.
“To also leave a note suggesting that we support Nazi regimes is very disappointing - our fundraising campaign is totally non-political."
He added that Dyfed-Powys Police had been notified of the incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment