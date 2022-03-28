A Pembroke Dock man has been ordered to pay £2,000 to Pembrokeshire County Council after magistrates this week refused his application to suspend an order that prevents him from keeping animals.

Earlier this year, Richard Scarfe, 41, of Park Street, Pembroke Dock pleaded guilty before Haverfordwest magistrates to 18 charges relating to animal welfare issues.

On January 26, the court was told that Scarfe had failed to provide suitable living accommodation and inadequate diets for his livestock, which included pigs, goats, donkeys and sheep when they were kept on land at Highland View Fold, The Ridgeway, Lamphey.

Pembrokeshire County Council began investigating the land in late 2019. They discovered it was heavily poached while the grazing land was severely inadequate dur to overstocking.

The animals were found to be deprived of drinking water and food and their bedding was heavily soiled.

As a result, the result they didn’t have any clean, dry areas in which they could comfortably lie.

Officers also discovered several animal carcasses in various stages of decomposition which had been left abandoned in fields. This meant that other livestock had easy access to them.

Scarfe pleaded guilty to all offences, including an additional charge of obstructing officers whilst carrying out their duty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

After hearing the evidence on January, magistrates imposed an order under the Animal Welfare Act, which prevented Scarfe from keeping livestock for five years, however this week he submitted an application to Llanelli magistrates, requesting that the order be suspended.

After re-considering the evidence, magistrates refused the application, citing that there were insufficient grounds to suspend the disqualification. Scarfe was ordered to pay costs to the local authority totalling £2,000. Full payment must be made by April 21.

Commenting on the case, district judge Chris James said, “These animals had experienced a significant amount of suffering over long periods of time and the number of livestock involved in this case and also the images that were shown to the court are particularly serious.”

Scarfe was represented at Llanelli Magistrates court by Angela Shoemark-Smith.