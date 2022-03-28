A unique performance of the Lion King Junior will be staged at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi’s Dewin Campus in St Davids this week.

Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi’s development phase are performing the Disney show on Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday March 31 at 6pm.

The pupils from Years 3, 4 and 5 have been very upset and affected by the war in the Ukraine so they decided they would like funds from the show to go to charities supporting Ukrainain refugees.

The Lion King Junior is based on the 1994 Disney animated feature film of the same name and features classic songs from the film such as Circle of Life, I Just Can’t Wait to Be King, Hakuna Matata and Can You Feel the Love Tonight?

All show profits form the Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi version will go to charities such as Unicef who are working on the ground in the Ukraine to support families.

“As well as working so hard on the performance aspects of the show, pupils have worked as the show’s production team,” said Cilla Bramley, head of the development phase.

“They have developed skills in all aspects of putting on a show including poster and ticket design, marketing and advertising, working out cost projections and profit margins, designing and creating all masks, headdresses and props as well as writing persuasive letters to community members to request raffle prizes in aid of the Ukraine.

“This project is very ambitious for pupils of this age and to witness pupils of this age singing in three- and four-part harmony and acting so fantastically is incredible.

“We are very proud of the children and would also like to thank all the parents and staff that have worked so hard to support the show.”

Doors open from 5:30pm and the Friends of Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi has kindly agreed to serve refreshments.

Tickets available from Dewi Campus or by telephoning school reception on 01437 809200.

“We hope to make a lot of money to support families who have been affected by the war in the Ukraine,” said Ms Bramley. “So please come and support our performance.”

