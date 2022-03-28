A three-vehicle road traffic crash closed a Pembrokeshire main road this morning (Monday, March 28), which caused five casualties, one of which had to be taken to Withybush Hospital.

The crash took place on the A40 at Arnolds Hill between Haverfordwest and Canasston Bridge, at approximately 8.50am on the Monday morning.

Emergency services were called, and within minutes, Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were present at the scene.

No people were trapped in any of the cars, but there were five casualties treated at the scene for back pain by paramedics.

One woman was taken to Withybush Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The road remained closed while emergency services cleared the scene, removing the vehicles at approximately 10.10am.

County council staff attended to deal with the spillage and debris on the road, with the road reopening at approximately midday.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A40, between Canaston Bridge and Haverfordwest, at approximately 8.50am on Monday, March 28, 2022.

“Officers swiftly attended with the ambulance and fire service. The road was partially blocked and the eastbound carriageway was closed to allow for the incident to be dealt with safely. One woman was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

“The council were advised of spillage on the road and the vehicles were recovered at approximately 10:10am.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called to a multi-vehicle collision at Arnolds Hill, Haverfordwest at 9:02am.

“Crews from Haverfordwest station arrived to find a road traffic collision involving three private motor vehicles. No persons were trapped.

"Vehicles were made safe and a total of five casualties were treated at the scene by paramedics for back pain. Crews left the scene at 9:47am.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.49am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision at Arnolds Hill, Haverfordwest on the A40.

“We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance. One patient was taken to Withybush Hospital for further treatment."