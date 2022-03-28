A Pembrokeshire woman has built on her own life experiences to become one of the UK’s leading campaigners on child-to-parent abuse (CPA).

Michelle John, who grew up in Milford Haven, will take to the stage at a conference this week where she will focus on the blame, shame and guilt which surrounds CPA and how people can help support parents.

Michelle, 39, is the founding director of Pegs – a social enterprise which supports those impacted by CPA as well as training frontline professionals in the often-hidden signs of this abuse.

After leaving Milford Haven School, she joined the Navy at 16, and later volunteered with the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest.

She later set up Pegs using her career experience within the family law and domestic abuse sectors.

Michelle will be speaking at this year’s Bee Inspired conference, which takes place in Manchester on Thursday March 31 and Friday April 1.

The audience will be able to attend both virtually and in person.

Since Pegs became operational less than two years ago, Michelle has been called on by the Home Office to consult on policies; spoken at a Westminster domestic abuse forum and hosted an online event attended by professionals from across the UK.

She has also supported more than 2,000 parents, launched a DWP-backed employer covenant, and given talks to social workers, safeguarding leads, health professionals and colleges.

She said: “I’m delighted to be speaking at Bee Inspired this year, having been a huge fan of the event in previous years.

“Raising awareness about child to parent abuse means fewer families have to live in silence, in fear of the repercussions of speaking out and the potential for them to be blamed for their child’s actions.

“We know CPA impacts at least three per cent of UK households – but we also know it’s under-reported and not talked about nearly enough as it should be.

“I’m utterly passionate about changing that and improving people’s experiences of seeking support, and I’m delighted to be able to share that message with the audience.

Attendees can book a ticket to be in the room on either or both days, or an online ticket for both days.