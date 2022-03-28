Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir along with ladies choir Bella Voce will be holding their first proper concert for two years since the beginning of Covid.

Bella Voce is a four-part ladies choir based in Pembrokeshire, directed by Sarah Benbow.

The concert is being held at The Pavilion, Withybush Show Ground, Haverfordwest on Friday, April 1. The ticket entry is £20.00.

The choirs will also be accompanied by soloist Anghara Menna-Edwards.