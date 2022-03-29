As spring arrives, the Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy (TJGA) is also bursting into life.

There is a focus on getting more girls involved, and ensuring access to children from less well-off families.

This means some fee waivers and bursaries for youngsters who want to play the game, but whose parents might find it a bit difficult in these tough times.

Under Ollie Duckett’s guidance, Ryan Townsend has been getting kids excited about golf in local primary schools, with classroom and playground sessions with about 320 children so far.

Amongst some positive feedback, Ysgol Arberth have said on Twitter how much Mr Pearce’s class enjoyed their session.

From those classroom groups, anyone interested gets a couple of free ‘fun’ sessions on the Trefloyne range, playing games and getting used to swinging easy clubs.

Then – still with the accent on fun – comes more structured coaching, more skill training and awareness that ends up with them out on the course, with some of our volunteers.

To help out at all those sessions a group of volunteers attended the first ever Wales Golf Activator course in Milford recently.

This shows how to support the coach by enthusing youngsters, arousing their interest, keeping it fun and moving them forward.

Thanks to a grant from SportWales, boxes of new junior kit arrived last week, suitable for young golfers from the age of four up to early teens.

On Sunday March 27, Ryan, supported by a couple of volunteers, held a couple of sessions with youngsters who were keen to carry on from their school events.

Among the games they played was Greenkeepers v Hackers, which not only got the young players swinging clubs but also started them thinking about their responsibilities like replacing divots and repairing pitchmarks.

A club spokesman said: “Ryan reports that there was at least one youngster who has a natural ability and shows a great deal of promise… but it’s not about just the stars of the future.

“It’s about young people of all abilities learning about the joys of this game we all love, and can play anywhere, at any time and with anyone.

“So if you have a youngster who might be interested, just contact Ryan in the Trefloyne Golf Shop.”