There is great news for a local sports club, as £26,072 has been pledged from central government to improve facilities.

178 Football clubs and local communities across the UK will receive investment in grassroots football facilities from UK government, the FA and the Premier League. Across Wales, a total of £1.3 million has been invested, with Fishguard Sports AFC awarded £26, 072.

Fishguard Sports AFC is 1 of 17 grassroots facilities across Wales to be regenerated through the investment.

This funding is aimed at creating and improving pitches, changing rooms and pavilions so that more local communities can access high-quality facilities.

The Fishguard funding be used for drainage of the second pitch and the purchase of portable floodlights to enable usage of the pitch in the evenings.

Stephen Crabb MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire welcomed the news.

“I am delighted to see that Preseli Pembrokeshire has benefitted from the UK government’s funding for improvements, as part of a major commitment to levelling up access to physical activity,” he said.

“Poor pitch drainage has prevented the club from expanding its offer, especially for ladies, football, cricket and the u16s disabled team.

“The sum of £26,072 will go towards improving the drainage of the second pitch and the purchase of portable floodlights to enable usage of the pitch in the evenings.

“Sports clubs remain important community hubs and I know that this money will be gratefully received by everyone at Fishguard Sports AFC and the wider local community.”

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, added: "Hot on the heels of Wales' stunning victory over Austria, it's fantastic to see this investment in grassroots football.

"This investment from the Conservative government will doubtless be a game changer, improving access to grassroots football and bringing our communities together while promoting better physical and mental health."

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Tom Giffard MS, added: “A lot of communities across the country do not have access to top quality sporting facilities, but this fantastic cash boost will help change that.

“Thanks to the UK Conservative government, the FA and Premier League, 17 projects in all four corners of Wales are poised to receive a share of more than £1.3 million – which will go a long way in improving communities.”