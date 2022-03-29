The floral village of Saundersfoot is looking forward to a blooming good summer following two years of Covid restrictions.
Saundersfoot in Bloom will be holding its flower festival this year at St Issell’s Church, and this will take place between August 9 and 14.
The draw for places has been made and letters to organisations will be sent out shortly. The garden competition will be also held and judging will take place on Wednesday July 13.
The organisation's agm was held recently, with officers elected as follows: president, Duncan Hilling; chairman, Keith Williams; vice-chairman,Joan Allen; treasurer, Michelle Evans and secretary, Rosemary Hayes MBE.
Chairman Keith thanked Debbie Ludlow for planting and maintaining the flower containers placed around the village, and also thanked the president, officers and members for their support.
President Duncan Hilling echoed these comments and added his own thanks to all .
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.