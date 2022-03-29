The Welsh youth organisation Urdd Gobaith Cymru has confirmed it has offered short-term accommodation to 250 Ukrainians seeking sanctuary.

It is in response to what the United Nations has described as the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

The Urdd said it will provide accommodation and support to Ukrainian refugees in one of its residential centres over the coming months, although it has not revealed the location for security reasons.

It comes after the Urdd housed 113 refugees from Afghanistan last year, and some schools have had their Urdd trips cancelled this spring and summer as the organisation prepared to welcome the Ukrainians.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “Humanitarian support has been at the core of the Urdd’s work since its establishment in 1922.

"Offering support and a hand of friendship to others in their time of need is one of our main values, and it is so important for us to show to our members the importance of humanitarian work, be that local, national or international.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the Urdd’s members and schools for enabling us to open our doors to families from Ukraine seeking refuge and safety.

"This is only made possible as a result of the understanding and kindness of our members, as they are required to postpone their visit to one of our residential centres for the time being as we offer refuge.

“As well as providing accommodation, our recent refugee program for 113 Afghans seeking sanctuary was a model of efficient collaboration between several agencies, coupled with an introduction to Welsh culture and life.

"It was a successful reflection of Wales’ ambition to become a Nation of Sanctuary, and we are more than happy to do this again at what is such a difficult time in Ukraine’s history.”

Urdd Gobaith Cymru said it would offer short-term accommodation for up to 250 Ukrainians as part of Welsh government plans to act as a "super sponsor" for refugees from the country.

It is hoped it can help refugees arrive quickly without needing to demonstrate a link to Wales.

Under the 'super sponsor' plans, Welsh officials said they wanted to set up welcome centres to house refugees for up to three months.

Services provided would include healthcare, food, case workers and education on site.

Unlike previous schemes funded by the Home Office, the centres will be paid for by the Welsh government, as similar facilities will not be set up in England.

The Welsh government will also be ultimately responsible for finding the refugees homes.

Local councils, the third sector, the NHS and the Welsh Government have been working closely together to put in place the arrangements and services for the Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “We’re committed to ensuring there is a warm welcome for people fleeing the violence and conflict in Ukraine.

“We have been working very closely with our partners in the third sector, with the Urdd, the Welsh Local Government Association the NHS to ensure the right support is immediately available for people arriving from Ukraine.

“Following the success of the partnership approach to the Afghan resettlement scheme, we are proud to once again partner with the Urdd to open one of the first welcome centres in Wales for Ukrainian refugees. This will include the vital wrap-around services people arriving from a war zone need.”

She added: "We are committed to doing everything we can to support people fleeing the war in Ukraine and providing sanctuary and safety in Wales.

“I want to pay tribute to colleagues across our all Welsh councils and health boards who are working to ensure services are in place for when the first refugees arrive.

“It shows the genuine “Team Wales” approach and reaffirms our collective commitment to being a Nation of Sanctuary.”