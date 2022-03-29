Another Pembrokeshire school has partially closed today (Tuesday, March 29) due to continued Covid-related staff shortages.

Stepaside Community Primary School in Kilgetty is the latest school to be affected, with one class closed, but it hopes that normality will return tomorrow.

Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Only Dosbarth Pili Pala is closed on Tuesday, March 29. All other classes open as normal.”

Improving from yesterday, Haverfordwest High VC School has returned to a ‘fully open’ status, after being closed to Year Seven learners yesterday (Monday, March 29).

Commenting last week about school closures, Pembrokeshire County Council said: “The overall position in relation to staff and learner absences in schools in the county has improved over the course of the term.

"Pembrokeshire’s school attendance in the first week of March was the highest in Wales.

“However, issues are still arising in a small number of localities, which are affecting some schools.

"Finding supply staff to cover absences is often very challenging.

"Schools only close where there is no other option, and do everything possible to reopen as soon as they can.”

In response to recent school closures across Wales, a Welsh government spokesperson said: “Based on the latest information provided by local authorities, the vast majority of schools are offering full on-site provision to learners.

"Local authorities have reported that a small number of schools have moved to remote learning for some learners for a short period over the past week due to staff absences. Typically this has been for one to two days."