Bomb disposal experts are on their way to Pembrokeshire after ordnance was found on a local beach yesterday.
Police received a report that an item of ordnance had been found on Fort Road Beach, Pembroke Dock.
Police closed off the car park and beach as a matter of public safety.
Explosive experts from the MoD are scheduled to safely dispose of the ordnance this morning, working around the tide times.
A police spokesperson said that officers were called at around 11am yesterday, March 28 to reports that ‘an item of ordnance had been found on the beach near the Fort Road car park in Pembroke Dock’.
“A cordon was put in place for public safety,” said the spokesperson. “Explosives experts from the MoD are travelling down to safely dispose of the ordnance.
“The cordon will remain in place.”
