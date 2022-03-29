A man was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit yesterday (Monday, March 28), for driving under the influence of drugs.
The man was stopped and checked in St Dogmaels yesterday, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
He was then taken to custody, where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.”
