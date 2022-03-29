An arson incident occurred in Milford Haven late last week, when a tree in the area was set alight.
The fire took place on a bank in the Milford Haven area on the evening of Thursday, March 24.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews attended and put out the fire before it spread further.
A spokesperson from the Arson Reduction Team at the fire service said: “Sadly, some people thought trying to set this tree alight was acceptable.
“Our crews are very busy dealing with incidents, and setting deliberate fires not only is a crime; it puts people, property, wildlife and our crews at risk.
“Thank you to the young people who called this through.
“If you see people setting fires, please report it on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Fire Station added: “We would like to thank the young people who alerted the emergency services last night to this bank on fire.
“We are urging members of the public to report anything suspicious, particularly during the warmer weather.
“Fortunately, on this occasion, there was no further fire spread.”
