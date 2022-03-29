In May voters take to the polls to choose their local county and town or community councillors - and that’s why council meetings have quietened down.

Last week saw the start of the pre-election ‘purdah’ period where political decisions and discussions at council offices in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion are constrained until after the election on May 6.

Political decisions will be postponed so that no candidates – of any party or affiliation – gains an advantage or is put at a disadvantage before campaigning begins in earnest.

Normal council business can continue including determining planning or licensing applications and responses to correct misleading, controversial or extreme information can be issued.

The official ruling is that between March 21 and the polls closing at 10pm on May 5, councils cannot make any decisions which could influence or prejudice the outcome of either their own elections or others taking place at the same time.

This stops the announcement of any new spending, launching new strategies or publishing any form of new policy that had not been agreed before the purdah period began.

The guidance amounts to if a “reasonable” person could conclude that public money was being spent to influence the outcome of the election through a given action, then a council cannot do said action.

Candidates have until 4pm on Tuesday, April 5 to submit nomination papers and it will then become clear who is standing where and which seats are to be contested or be unopposed.

This is the first year that 16-year-olds can vote and everyone is encouraged to register to vote before midday on Thursday, April 14 at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

If you are registered to vote and want to vote by post or proxy you must submit an application form to the local electoral registration office before 5pm on Tuesday, April 19 for postal votes and April 26 for proxy votes.