Two Pembrokeshire beaches have been listed in the top five beaches in the UK, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by HomeToGo, considered the best beaches for a summer break in 2022, looking at average price of staying at the beach per night, what people rated the beach online and the local water quality.
Looking at this criteria, the study named Marloes Sands beach and Whitesands Beach in the top five beaches throughout the whole of the UK.
Marloes Sands finished fourth in the list, with a median price per night of £135.98, a 4.0 out of 5.0 rating online and excellent local water quality.
Whitesands Beach was named the second best beach in the UK, with an average price of £117.52, a 3.6 rating and, like Marloes, excellent water quality.
The only beach which beat Whitesands was Llandanwg Beach in Gwynedd, while Sandbanks Beach in Dorset came third and Norolk’s Sheringham Beach completed the top five.
Also in west Wales, Ceredigion’s Mwnt Beach was named seventh on the list. Welsh beaches made up five of the top ten.
