A drawing competition has been launched, aiming to get primary schools excited towards the celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
This June, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years on the throne, and the drawing competition will open this week in the run-up to the event.
Primary schools across Preseli Pembrokeshire have been invited to participate in the drawing competition, where both individuals and schools as a whole can win prizes.
The competition is to draw a photograph of the Queen, with an individual prize for the winner, as well as £100 in book tokens for the winner’s school.
The competition was launched by Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb, who has invited all primary schools in his constituency to participate.
He said: “I appreciate how tough the past two years has been for many children, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee offers people of all ages a chance to come together and celebrate this historic occasion across Wales and the United Kingdom.”
The competition will open on April 2, and close on May 15, with the winner announced on the May 18.
The winning picture will then be made into a card which will be sent to the Queen in the run-up to her Platinum Jubilee.
