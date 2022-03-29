Two West Wales anglers are set to compete in a new national high-profile boat fishing competition, that will see them battle across four days for a prize table of £150,000.

Jimmy Lemon of Dale, Pembrokeshire and Aled Nicholas of Cardigan will compete in the recreational category in the Sea Angling Classic tournament that will be held from Gunwarf Quays, Portsmouth from June 15-19.

They will be competing on Awesome Fishing’s competition boat, ‘Bang Tidy’ sponsored by Humminbird & First4fishing.

The aim is to catch five target species; Tope, Smoothhound, Bass, Black Bream, Rays. Participants will be required to record the longest of each species. The combined length of the longest three of each species (in cms) will provide an overall length per day.

These results will be submitted to the ‘Angle Live’ tournament app each day. The length from day one and day two are added together to identify the overall winner.

The competition will feature 250 boats from across the UK who will battle for a prize table of £150,000, with prizes for 1st to 40th place.

The overall winners will receive an Extreme Gameking 745 Boat, fully equipped with state-of-the-art marine technology. This is the largest first prize ever offered for a UK-based Sea Angling tournament.

Professional Angler, Jimmy Lemon has run his award-winning charter vessel from the village of Dale, since 2013.

Mr Lemon was personally invited to the media launch for the SAC in July 2021 and spent two days on an Extreme Gameking boat courtesy of his sponsor, Humminbird. Therefore, the decision to enter the SAC was inevitable.

Avid big fish hunter, Aled Nicholas hunts Sharks off the Pembrokeshire coast and the West coast of Scotland. Mr Nicholas regularly fishes for Bass, Pollack & Wrasse in the wild waters that surround the Pembrokeshire coast with competition partner Mr Lemon on the ‘Bang Tidy’ boat.

Mr Lemon said: “Aled was my first choice as a boat team partner, he is quite literally fishing mad, and his wealth of boat fishing knowledge he can bring to the tournament will be invaluable.

“Hopefully we can win something, if not it will be an awesome experience fishing amongst some of the best boat anglers in the UK.”

Mr Nicholas said: “I was extremely happy Jimmy asked me to enter with him, what an opportunity to be able to fish the Solent in such a high-profile tournament, on one of the only Wales boats making the trip south.

“We will make sure that amongst the other flags flying on each vessel that the Wales flag is one of them.”