A timetable for changes to Test Trace Protect services is being published today as Wales gradually move beyond the emergency response to the pandemic.

The legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test will cease, and face coverings will no longer be required in shops and on public transport.

The government will continue to advise those who have Covid symptoms or test positive self-isolate. The self-isolation payment will be available until June.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “These changes are part of moving gradually away from the emergency response to the pandemic and beginning to live safely with coronavirus.

"We will continue to ensure we are ready and able to respond to any new variants or outbreaks as we step into this new future.”

A new Social Care Transition Plan that outlines changes to testing and social distancing in care homes is also being published today, which sets out new arrangements between April and June.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said: “The Social Care Transition Plan shows new arrangements for care homes as we cautiously adjust our pandemic response.

"We have spoken to groups across the sector and are delighted that we can not only ease restrictions around visiting, but further encourage them to take place.”

Staff will continue to have access to free lateral flow tests to be taken twice a week, but will no longer need to take weekly PCR tests.

Restrictions should not be placed on visitor numbers or the length and frequency of visits.

Visitors and visiting professionals should provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test result within 24 hours before they visit.

Care homes will be provided with free tests to be given to visitors.

Face coverings continue to be a legal requirement in health and care settings for the next three weeks.

It is advised that visitors continue to wear face coverings when in the public areas of care homes and when moving through them, but they may otherwise be removed.

The number of ‘essential visitors’ permitted during a covid outbreak will be increased to two, and they may visit either separately or at the same time

All staff must continue the use of PPE, but social distancing can be relaxed for staff, care home residents, and patients receiving at-home care if there is no evidence of Covid-19 circulating.