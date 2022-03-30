A WOMAN has pleaded not guilty to what was described as a serious crash in Pembroke Dock, which left one person badly injured.
CPS solicitor Linda Baker explained that on June 23, 2021, at approximately 10.45pm a ‘serious traffic collision’ occurred on Fort Road.
A car failed to take a right-hand bend into a car park, hitting a low brick wall and causing the car to go airborne, before rolling down an embankment.
Two people managed to walk away from the wreckage with one, Camran Quinn, left in the back seat with serious injuries, which included four fractures to the skull and a bleed to the brain.
It is alleged that 24-year-old Macauly Boswell-Morgan was the driver of the vehicle. It is also alleged Boswell-Morgan was on drugs at the time of driving.
Present in person at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 23, Boswell-Morgan, of Nelson Street, Pembroke Dock, faced three charges, all of which she denied.
The charges were driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention, driving while unfit through drugs, and causing serious injury by driving.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case will be heard at Swansea Crown Court on April 26.
Boswell-Morgan was released on unconditional bail.
